Docker image to generate allthethings.json

Now, I have never spent time ensuring that the setup to generate the file is reproducible. As I've moved over time through laptops I've needed to modify the script to generate the file to fit my new machine's set up.
Today I'm happy to announce that I've published a Docker image at Docker hub to help you generate this file anytime you want.
You can find the documentation and code in here.
Please give it a try and let me know if you find any issues!
docker pull armenzg/releng_buildbot_docker docker run --name allthethings --rm -i -t releng_buildbot_docker bash # This will generate an allthethings.json file; it will take few minutes /braindump/community/generate_allthethings_json.sh # On another tab (once the script is done) docker cp allthethings:/root/.mozilla/releng/repos/buildbot-configs/allthethings.json .
