Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Screencast: How to green up Firefox test jobs on new infrastructure

In this blog post I go over the basics of investigating if a new platform on the continous integration system is ready to run Firefox test jobs.

In this case we look at Windows 7 and Windows 10 jobs on TaskCluster.
Some issues are on the actually machines (black screenshots; audio set up) and others are tests that need developer investigation.

You need about 30 minutes to watch these.


